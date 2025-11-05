Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol

Late in the evening on November 4, the Russian city of Oryol was attacked by drones. Local authorities reported that a thermal power plant was hit. This is reported by Russian media, Governor of Oryol Oblast Andriy Klychkov, according to UNN.

According to Russian media, residents of Oryol heard at least three loud explosions in different parts of the city, and the rumble "shook the walls in houses." Videos of the explosions began to appear online.

At the same time, no missile or drone threat was announced in the city.

Later, the governor of the region, Andriy Klychkov, confirmed that air defense forces over Oryol destroyed a UAV. According to him, when individual elements of the drones fell, several private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. The official also reported that the thermal power plant was attacked.

The thermal power plant was attacked with a reactive weapon - a missile or a reactive drone. The video does not show an air raid siren, air defense operation, or the characteristic hum of a propeller drone. - said the governor.

According to Russian media, less than a kilometer from the Oryol thermal power plant is the defense enterprise "Oreltekhmash", which produces mobile means of technical maintenance, repair and evacuation for the military.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez petrochemical plant and JSC Sterlitamakskiy Neftekhimicheskiy Zavod in Russia. A fuel and lubricants warehouse in the temporarily occupied Kherson region was also destroyed.