Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGS

The State Border Guard Service released a video of the destruction of a Russian "turtle tank" near Pokrovsk. The fighters are also successfully destroying the enemy's logistics, leaving its advanced positions without weapons supplies.
Fighters of the border unit of unmanned aerial systems "Phoenix" destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" near Pokrovsk. The State Border Guard Service reported this and published a corresponding video, UNN reports.
It is noted that in the direction of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, active assault actions of the enemy continue with the involvement of a large number of enemy infantry, as well as auto and motor transport and heavy armored vehicles.
Recently, pilots of the border unit "Phoenix" successfully worked on Russian assault aircraft and burned a "turtle tank" with which the enemy tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Border guards also successfully destroy enemy logistics, leaving its advanced positions without weapons supply.
Recently, pilots-aerial scouts of the strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 4th border detachment destroyed nine shelters and four vehicles of Russian invaders and posted a corresponding video online.
