Drone debris was found in Moldova after Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine. Sandu reacted

Moldova reported three drone incidents amid Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine; experts from the country’s Interior Ministry examined drone debris found near Giurgiulești, and Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned the Russian strikes and said that Russia must face significantly stronger pressure, UNN writes, citing eSP.md.

Details

Moldova’s Interior Ministry reported that, following the Russian attacks on Ukraine during the night of August 20, three incidents were recorded near the state border.

The first occurred at 03:16. The country’s National Army surveillance systems detected and tracked an unauthorized drone flight.

In Moldova, a drone was detected entering its airspace during Russia’s attack on Ukraine

The second incident occurred at approximately 3:45. A Giurgiulești Border Police patrol saw an explosion at a truck parking area in Ukraine.

The Interior Ministry noted that during the attacks, Border Police officers, employees of other services operating in the border area, as well as people near the checkpoint, were exposed to danger because of the drone attack, the publication writes.

The third incident was recorded at 09:25. A mobile patrol of the Giurgiulești Border Police discovered a crater with drone debris on Moldovan territory, approximately 1,000 meters from the state border. The parts found included an engine, a power board, and propeller components.

The site was immediately cordoned off, and the discovery was reported to the 112 emergency service. Technical and explosives experts from the General Inspectorate of Police and the Cahul Police Inspectorate joined the examination.

Initially, the country’s Interior Ministry reported that no explosive charge had been found during the inspection.

Experts found two craters and parts of a "Geran" drone

The Moldovan Interior Ministry later published the results of the preliminary examination of the site near Giurgiulești. Experts found two craters there, formed after an explosion.

The first measures approximately 1.20×1.15 meters, while the second is about 3.70×3.90 meters. The second crater was approximately 55 centimeters deep.

Metal fragments formed during the detonation of the warhead were found inside the crater.

Approximately six meters from one of the craters, specialists found engine parts and numerous other components of the drone. According to the experts’ preliminary conclusions, the debris belongs to a Geran-type unmanned aerial vehicle (Geran).

The investigation is continuing. Specialists must establish the drone’s route and fully reconstruct the circumstances of the incident.

President Sandu condemned the Russian strikes

Moldovan President Maia Sandu commented on these events. She condemned the overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine, which resulted in "civilians being killed and residential buildings, a school, and a hospital being damaged."

"Our airspace was violated again, and a drone fell on the territory of Moldova. Russia must face significantly stronger pressure to make this stop," Sandu said.

Drone crashed in Romania during Russia's attack on Ukraine