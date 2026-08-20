In Moldova, a drone was detected entering its airspace during Russia’s attack on Ukraine

In Moldova, a drone was recorded entering the country during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the country’s National Army reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The National Army’s airspace surveillance systems detected and tracked an unauthorized flight today, August 20, at 03:16. The unmanned aerial vehicle, preliminarily identified as a Shahed 136 (Geran 2), illegally flew over Ukraine’s state border, from the settlement of Kotlovyna in the Reni district to the Republic of Moldova, in the direction of the village of Etulia, the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia," Moldova’s defense ministry stated.

It was noted that the military aircraft left the national airspace at 03:22, flying from the direction of the village of Etulia toward Ukraine." "The flight took place following air attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine last night," the statement said.

Additional information

Russia attacked the south of Odesa region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia had struck a border crossing with Moldova.

Drone crashed in Romania during Russia's attack on Ukraine