Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injured

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 6, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians attacked the regional center with drones, damaging houses in the private sector.

A 14-year-old boy was injured. He was provided with all necessary assistance. - Fedorov said.

Later, he warned about an enemy attack-type UAV in the direction of the Dnipro district of Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

On the night of Friday, February 6, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. Private houses were damaged, and 12,000 subscribers were left without power.

