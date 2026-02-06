Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injured

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 23115 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 24144 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 23592 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 36253 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 70677 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 30077 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 28763 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22499 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15314 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14858 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.8m/s
78%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian warrior Nazar Daletskyi, who was presumed dead since 2022, returned from captivity: first conversation with relativesVideoFebruary 5, 05:31 PM • 5632 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be introducedFebruary 5, 05:42 PM • 4364 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 8220 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 9720 views
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-409:38 PM • 6884 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 9774 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 23115 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 70677 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 70689 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 100662 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Gustavo Petro
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Abu Dhabi
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 8252 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 13052 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 22540 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 26247 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 53925 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Washington Post
Facebook

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

As a result of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 6, a 14-year-old boy was injured. Russian drones damaged houses in the private sector.

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injured

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 6, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians attacked the regional center with drones, damaging houses in the private sector.

A 14-year-old boy was injured. He was provided with all necessary assistance.

- Fedorov said.

Later, he warned about an enemy attack-type UAV in the direction of the Dnipro district of Zaporizhzhia.

Recall

On the night of Friday, February 6, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. Private houses were damaged, and 12,000 subscribers were left without power.

The number of victims of Russian attacks on February 3 in Zaporizhzhia has increased: among them are four children04.02.26, 11:27 • 3324 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov