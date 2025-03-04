Drone attack on Kyiv region: fire recorded at an enterprise and a damaged house
Kyiv • UNN
In the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, a fire occurred at an enterprise as a result of an attack by enemy drones. Windows were shattered in a multi-storey building, and there are no casualties among civilians.
Occupants shelled Kyiv region, causing a fire at one of the enterprises. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
In the Kyiv region, an air alert continues due to a massive attack by enemy drones. As a result of the strike in the Boryspil district, a multi-storey residential building was damaged – windows were shattered. A fire has also been recorded at one of the enterprises.
Rescuers and utility services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among the civilian population.
The threat of an air attack remains, residents are urged to stay in shelters until the alert is lifted.
Reminder
Earlier, the Air Forces warned about the threat of the use of strike UAVs in the region.
The Air Force warns of the movement of enemy drones over Ukraine04.03.25, 22:09 • 30591 view