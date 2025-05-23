Drone attack on Kyiv: four cars damaged in the Holosiivskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the fall of debris from an enemy drone in the Holosiivskyi district, four cars and windows of a building were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
As a result of an enemy drone attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, four cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.
.... 4 cars and windows of the building were damaged, no casualties
Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that fragments of an enemy UAV fell on open territory in the Holosiivskyi district.
Explosions heard in Kyiv: fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the Holosiivskyi district23.05.25, 22:13 • 1374 views