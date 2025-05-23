Drone attack on Kyiv: four cars damaged in the Holosiivskyi district

As a result of an enemy drone attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, four cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

.... 4 cars and windows of the building were damaged, no casualties - Tkachenko said.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that fragments of an enemy UAV fell on open territory in the Holosiivskyi district.

Explosions heard in Kyiv: fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the Holosiivskyi district