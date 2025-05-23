Explosions heard in Kyiv: fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the Holosiivskyi district

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 50917 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 54181 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 50074 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 65394 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 59789 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 50370 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 50124 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46471 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 163936 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67231 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.8m/s
56%
747mm
Popular news

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 103341 views

Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund

May 23, 01:54 PM • 9720 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 22331 views

Battles for Sumy and Kharkiv will begin: Zhorin pointed out the main dangers of Putin's "buffer zone"

03:13 PM • 11817 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 19487 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 50915 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 163935 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 259365 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 339344 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 327117 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

07:29 PM • 1896 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 4624 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 5656 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 19563 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 22409 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Explosions heard in Kyiv: fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the Holosiivskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

In the Holosiivskyi district, fragments of an enemy UAV fell on an open area. Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over Kyiv.

Explosions heard in Kyiv: fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the Holosiivskyi district

Enemy drones are attacking the capital. Debris of an enemy UAV has been recorded in the Holosiivskyi district, reports UNN.

Debris of an enemy UAV was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district in an open area. Details are being established 

- said the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko.

Let's add

The KMVA added that air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat already in the sky over Kyiv. 

"Stay in shelters until the official signal of the end of the alarm", - urged the KMVA.

Enemy UAVs spotted over Kyiv region, air defense is working23.05.25, 21:50 • 1910 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,711.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,559.57