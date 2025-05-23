Explosions heard in Kyiv: fragments of an enemy UAV fell in the Holosiivskyi district

Enemy drones are attacking the capital. Debris of an enemy UAV has been recorded in the Holosiivskyi district, reports UNN.

Debris of an enemy UAV was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district in an open area. Details are being established - said the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko.

The KMVA added that air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat already in the sky over Kyiv.

"Stay in shelters until the official signal of the end of the alarm", - urged the KMVA.

