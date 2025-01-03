Drone attack: man suffers shrapnel wound to back in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, a man was injured as a result of enemy attacks and hospitalized. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

"The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region. Throughout the day, we hear air raid alarms due to the threat of an attack by enemy UAVs. Air defense forces are working in the region. We have shot down enemy targets," said the head of the RMA.

According to Kalashnyk, the debris fell in open areas. No hits to residential or critical infrastructure were reported.

"At the same time, we have one more wounded - a man born in 1953 sustained a shrapnel wound to his back. He is currently hospitalized," summarized the head of the RMA.

