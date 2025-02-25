ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Drone attack halts operations at one of Russia's largest oil refineries

Drone attack halts operations at one of Russia's largest oil refineries

The Ryazan refinery has suspended operations due to damage to the key CDU-6 unit caused by a drone attack. The refinery, which processes more than 300,000 barrels of oil per day, may partially resume operations within a few days.

The Ryazan oil refinery has temporarily stopped working after a drone attack. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the sources, the strike set fire to the CDU-6 primary distillation unit, which is a key element of the company's production process. 

Although there have been no official comments so far, it is reported that the plant's capacity can be partially restored within a few days. At the same time, the governor of the Ryazan region, Malkov, confirmed the fire, noting that it was caused by falling drone debris. However, he did not specify which company it was. 

Experts estimate that CDU-6 provides almost half of the refinery's processing capacity, about 170 thousand barrels per day. Other units, such as CDU-4 and CDU-3, have a combined capacity of 145 thousand barrels per day, which is more than 40% of the total capacity of the enterprise. 

This is not the first time the Ryazan refinery has been shut down due to drone attacks. In January of this year, the company was idle for 18 days after a strike that caused extensive damage.

Given the ongoing attacks on the aggressor's fuel and energy facilities, experts predict potential disruptions in the supply of petroleum products to the domestic market, which could affect prices and logistics.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

