General Staff confirms the damage to the Ryazan refinery and oil depot in the Tula region of Russia

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 17121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 36392 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 73688 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 44309 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109638 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95868 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111886 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116585 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148539 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115115 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 87558 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 43150 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105069 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 54825 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 35360 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 73688 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109638 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148539 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139488 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171992 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 13321 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 35360 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132506 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134394 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162886 views
General Staff confirms the damage to the Ryazan refinery and oil depot in the Tula region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30184 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the strikes on the Ryazan oil refinery and oil depot in the Tula region of Russia. At least 5 explosions were recorded at the refinery and a fire in the area of the AT-6 ELOU installation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region and to the oil depot near the 8 March Combine in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

On the night of February 24, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region, which is involved in the supply of the Russian occupation army. At least 5 explosions are known to have occurred near the target. Preliminary, a fire broke out in the area of the primary oil refining unit ELOU AT-6

- the General Staff reported on social media.

The results of the lesion, as indicated, are being clarified.

In addition, yesterday, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an oil depot - a fire was recorded near the 8 March plant in the Tula region of Russia

- said the General Staff.

"Combat work on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery in Ryazan, Russia: what is known24.02.25, 04:27 • 31013 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

