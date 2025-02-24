General Staff confirms the damage to the Ryazan refinery and oil depot in the Tula region of Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region and to the oil depot near the 8 March Combine in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

On the night of February 24, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region, which is involved in the supply of the Russian occupation army. At least 5 explosions are known to have occurred near the target. Preliminary, a fire broke out in the area of the primary oil refining unit ELOU AT-6 - the General Staff reported on social media.

The results of the lesion, as indicated, are being clarified.

In addition, yesterday, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an oil depot - a fire was recorded near the 8 March plant in the Tula region of Russia - said the General Staff.

"Combat work on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery in Ryazan, Russia: what is known