Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery in Ryazan, Russia: what is known

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 21888 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 41261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 81544 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 48638 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110585 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97220 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112036 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149101 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 90962 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 47404 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105693 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 58796 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 41812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 81368 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140001 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 16989 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 41812 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132723 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134611 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163075 views
Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery in Ryazan, Russia: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31014 views

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ryazan after a Ukrainian drone attack. Local residents reported several explosions and air defense activity in the area of the plant.

On the night of February 24, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan. Preliminarily, a fire broke out at the enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to local residents, they heard several impacts in the area of the plant, and later observed fire. The air defense system was operating.

“Preliminary, a fire has started near the oil refinery. However, there is no official information yet,” the statement said.

Recall

Recently , SBU drones de-energized and shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The strike hit the 110/35/10 kV power substation that supplies the station. A fire broke out, causing a complete blackout and an emergency shutdown of the oil pumping process.

Russia's Syzran refinery operations reported suspended after drone attack19.02.25, 10:34 • 71724 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarEconomy

