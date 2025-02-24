Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery in Ryazan, Russia: what is known
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ryazan after a Ukrainian drone attack. Local residents reported several explosions and air defense activity in the area of the plant.
On the night of February 24, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan. Preliminarily, a fire broke out at the enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
According to local residents, they heard several impacts in the area of the plant, and later observed fire. The air defense system was operating.
“Preliminary, a fire has started near the oil refinery. However, there is no official information yet,” the statement said.
Recently , SBU drones de-energized and shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The strike hit the 110/35/10 kV power substation that supplies the station. A fire broke out, causing a complete blackout and an emergency shutdown of the oil pumping process.
