Russia's Syzran refinery operations reported suspended after drone attack

The Syzran refinery in the Samara region of rf has temporarily suspended operations after a UAV attack, the ASTRA Telegram channel reported, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of an overnight UAV attack on the Syzran oil refinery, the primary oil refining unit has been damaged," ASTRA sources said.

The drone is stated to have "fallen on the AVT-6 rig, followed by a 30-square-meter fire.

"The enterprise has temporarily suspended operations," the report said.

Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, head of the Samara Region, said that the consequences of the attack had already been eliminated and that there were no "major damages" at the refinery. There were no casualties.

Judging by the footage posted by locals, the refinery is still burning, ASTRA notes.

"The Syzran refinery is no longer operating after the attack," commented Andrei Kovalenko, head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, on Telegram.

