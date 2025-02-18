General Staff confirms hit of invaders' Ilyichevsk refinery and oil pumping stations

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the invaders' strategic targets - military and fuel and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation: Ilya oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia, Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol oil pumping stations, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a precision strike on strategic military and fuel and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation. As a result of the successful operation, the Ilya oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia was hit. A large-scale fire was recorded at the facility. Also, the Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol oil pumping stations, which provided fuel transportation for the needs of the occupation forces, were hit. As a result of the damage, they are out of commission, which will significantly complicate the logistics of fuel supplies for the aggressor - reported the General Staff.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces reserve the right to strike at strategic targets that facilitate Russia's armed aggression. Operations to destroy the energy infrastructure that supports Russia's illegal war will continue. Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom and independence, destroying the aggressor's resources and weakening its military potential. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

