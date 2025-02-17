Ilsky refinery was attacked and the oil pumping station was disabled in the Russian Federation - NSDC CCD

The Russian Federation's Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region with a capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil per year was attacked and the largest oil pumping station "Kropotkinskaya" of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was disabled, said the head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, one of the key refineries in the south of the Russian Federation, was attacked. Its capacity is about 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The plant specializes in the production of fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, gasoil and other petroleum products. Its importance for the Russian army lies in providing fuel for military equipment, especially in the southern region and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Kovalenko said.

"The Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region, which is the largest in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium that provides the main export of oil from Kazakhstan, has also been disabled," the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

