Ukrainian UAVs attacked Ilya refinery in Krasnodar Krai - RosUnion

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21210 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62215 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86157 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84210 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101599 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154933 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98427 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66856 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98900 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154933 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145438 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177708 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59891 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98900 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134765 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136672 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164855 views
Ukrainian UAVs attacked Ilya refinery in Krasnodar Krai - RosUnion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31909 views

In the Krasnodar region of Russia, explosions and a fire occurred at the Ilya oil refinery as a result of a drone attack. 12 buildings were damaged, and one woman was injured.

On the night of Monday, February 17, explosions were heard in the Krasnodar region of Russia. Russian publics reported a drone attack and a fire at the Ilya oil refinery. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and the Telegram channel of the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratiev.

Details

According to Russian media reports, a series of loud explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai on the night of February 17. Russian publics reported that the wreckage of an allegedly downed drone fell near a local oil refinery, and a fire broke out.

Thus, according to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, the wreckage of one of the drones allegedly fell near the village of Siverska near an oil refinery, causing a fire.

At the same time, the Telegram channel Mash reports that explosions were heard in Kavkazsky district and Sloviansk-on-Kuban.

The information about the UAV attack was confirmed by the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratiev. At the same time, he did not comment on the possible attack on the oil refinery and the reports of a fire.

Last night, the Kyiv regime launched a massive UAV attack on the territory of the region 

- the governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation said in a post .

He also wrote that as a result of the fall of debris in the village of Ilske, Siversky district, according to preliminary information, 12 houses were damaged, mostly windows were smashed.

“A woman was injured, she received first aid,” the governor added.

Recall

On February 13, SBU drones repeatedly hit the Andreapol oil refinery in Russia. The strike caused a fire and temporarily halted oil pumping.

On February 11, the Saratov oil refinery, which processes up to 7 million tons of oil annually, suffered another attack. Explosions were also reported near the airfield in Engels at around 4 a.m.

A series of nighttime explosions in volgograd: what is happening near the oil refinery15.02.25, 02:59 • 105071 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

