Ukrainian UAVs attacked Ilya refinery in Krasnodar Krai - RosUnion

On the night of Monday, February 17, explosions were heard in the Krasnodar region of Russia. Russian publics reported a drone attack and a fire at the Ilya oil refinery. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and the Telegram channel of the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratiev.

Details

According to Russian media reports, a series of loud explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai on the night of February 17. Russian publics reported that the wreckage of an allegedly downed drone fell near a local oil refinery, and a fire broke out.

Thus, according to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, the wreckage of one of the drones allegedly fell near the village of Siverska near an oil refinery, causing a fire.

At the same time, the Telegram channel Mash reports that explosions were heard in Kavkazsky district and Sloviansk-on-Kuban.

The information about the UAV attack was confirmed by the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratiev. At the same time, he did not comment on the possible attack on the oil refinery and the reports of a fire.

Last night, the Kyiv regime launched a massive UAV attack on the territory of the region - the governor of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation said in a post .

He also wrote that as a result of the fall of debris in the village of Ilske, Siversky district, according to preliminary information, 12 houses were damaged, mostly windows were smashed.

“A woman was injured, she received first aid,” the governor added.

Recall

On February 13, SBU drones repeatedly hit the Andreapol oil refinery in Russia. The strike caused a fire and temporarily halted oil pumping.

On February 11, the Saratov oil refinery, which processes up to 7 million tons of oil annually, suffered another attack. Explosions were also reported near the airfield in Engels at around 4 a.m.

