A series of nighttime explosions in volgograd: what is happening near the oil refinery

On the night of February 15, a series of powerful explosions occurred in the russian city of volgograd and its environs. This was reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary reports, the russian air defense system is firing at drones that were approaching an oil refinery in the krasnoarmeyskiy district of the city.

Eyewitnesses say that the first explosions were heard about half an hour before 3:45 a.m., and there were at least seven, and possibly more than ten, in total. Bright flashes were seen over the city, accompanying the work of air defense systems.

Loud sounds were also heard in krasnoslobidsk and kirovsky district. As a result of the explosions, car alarms went off in the yards of some residential buildings.

There have been no official reports of any damage or casualties. According to local residents, the explosions continue and the situation remains tense

Explosions in russia: drone attacks on oil refineries