Explosions in russia: drone attacks on oil refineries

Two oil refineries were attacked in the krasnodar region of russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, explosions were reported in the terrorist country.

As a result, a fire broke out in Afip, while in krasnodar, one of the drones crashed on the roof of the Central residential complex.

Local authorities said the drone crash in krasnodar was the result of an air defense system. Information on possible damage and casualties is being clarified.

Russia reports fire at Volgograd refinery after drone attack: what is known