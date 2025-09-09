Drivers are asked to avoid the route from Izium to Sloviansk due to drone threat

Drivers are urged to avoid the Izium – Sloviansk section of the M-03 highway due to the threat of drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

Details

The service urged to take the situation into account when planning trips and, if possible, avoid driving on the specified section.

Due to the intensification of hostilities in the Lyman direction, the enemy is massively using FPV attack drones to hit both military and civilian equipment. The section of the M-03 highway from Izium to Sloviansk remains particularly dangerous - the message says.

"Dear drivers! We urge you to take the situation into account when planning trips and, if possible, avoid driving on the specified section. For your safety, we recommend using alternative routes in the direction of Sloviansk," the Service added.

Recall

Russian security forces in annexed Crimea demand that residents of Kherson Oblast install the Max messenger. Next month, they promise to check for the absence of the program with a special detector.

Most drivers in the US confuse alcoholic beverages with energy drinks and soda - survey