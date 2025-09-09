$41.220.13
September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Drivers are asked to avoid the route from Izium to Sloviansk due to drone threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Drivers are urged to avoid the M-03 Izium – Sloviansk highway section due to intensified hostilities and widespread use of FPV attack drones. The Service for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development in Kharkiv Oblast recommends using alternative routes.

Drivers are asked to avoid the route from Izium to Sloviansk due to drone threat

Drivers are urged to avoid the Izium – Sloviansk section of the M-03 highway due to the threat of drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

Details

The service urged to take the situation into account when planning trips and, if possible, avoid driving on the specified section.

Due to the intensification of hostilities in the Lyman direction, the enemy is massively using FPV attack drones to hit both military and civilian equipment. The section of the M-03 highway from Izium to Sloviansk remains particularly dangerous

- the message says.

"Dear drivers! We urge you to take the situation into account when planning trips and, if possible, avoid driving on the specified section. For your safety, we recommend using alternative routes in the direction of Sloviansk," the Service added.

Recall

Russian security forces in annexed Crimea demand that residents of Kherson Oblast install the Max messenger. Next month, they promise to check for the absence of the program with a special detector.

Most drivers in the US confuse alcoholic beverages with energy drinks and soda - survey07.09.25, 16:27 • 5248 views

Vita Zelenetska

