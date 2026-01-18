Driver who drunkenly crashed into crowd during US Independence Day celebrations sentenced to 24 years in prison

A Manhattan court has sentenced 46-year-old Daniel Hayden for causing a massive accident during the Independence Day celebration on July 4, 2024. The man, who drove into a crowd while intoxicated, was sentenced to a term ranging from 24 years to life imprisonment. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to court documents, Hayden, while driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, ignored a stop sign and, at a speed of about 87 km/h, drove onto the sidewalk in Corlears Hook Park. The car crashed through a fence and into a group of people celebrating the Fourth of July.

As a result of the incident, four people died: 30-year-old Emily Ruiz, 59-year-old Lucille Pinkney, her 38-year-old son Herman, and 43-year-old Ana Morel. Seven more people sustained injuries of varying severity. District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg noted that the driver applied the brakes only half a second before the collision, and after stopping, attempted to flee the scene.

Legal details

The court found Hayden guilty on several counts, including:

four counts of second-degree murder;

aggravated vehicular homicide;

numerous counts of second- and third-degree assault.

Notably, the convicted man previously worked as a substance abuse counselor and even wrote a book about overcoming addiction. During the hearing, Hayden apologized to the victims' families.

While this incarceration will not undo the deaths and injuries, I hope the verdict brings comfort to those affected. If you are drunk, do not get behind the wheel; you will be held accountable — District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated after the court's decision was announced.

