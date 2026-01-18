$43.180.08
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 1606 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 21202 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 18999 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 17151 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 16645 views
Actual
Driver who drunkenly crashed into crowd during US Independence Day celebrations sentenced to 24 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Daniel Hayden was sentenced to 24 years in prison for a fatal accident on July 4, 2024. The intoxicated man drove into a crowd, killing four people.

Driver who drunkenly crashed into crowd during US Independence Day celebrations sentenced to 24 years in prison

A Manhattan court has sentenced 46-year-old Daniel Hayden for causing a massive accident during the Independence Day celebration on July 4, 2024. The man, who drove into a crowd while intoxicated, was sentenced to a term ranging from 24 years to life imprisonment. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to court documents, Hayden, while driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, ignored a stop sign and, at a speed of about 87 km/h, drove onto the sidewalk in Corlears Hook Park. The car crashed through a fence and into a group of people celebrating the Fourth of July.

Briton who drove into crowd of fans in Liverpool sentenced to 21 years in prison16.12.25, 17:27 • 3198 views

As a result of the incident, four people died: 30-year-old Emily Ruiz, 59-year-old Lucille Pinkney, her 38-year-old son Herman, and 43-year-old Ana Morel. Seven more people sustained injuries of varying severity. District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg noted that the driver applied the brakes only half a second before the collision, and after stopping, attempted to flee the scene.

Legal details

The court found Hayden guilty on several counts, including:  

  • four counts of second-degree murder;
    • aggravated vehicular homicide;  
      • numerous counts of second- and third-degree assault.

        Notably, the convicted man previously worked as a substance abuse counselor and even wrote a book about overcoming addiction. During the hearing, Hayden apologized to the victims' families.

        While this incarceration will not undo the deaths and injuries, I hope the verdict brings comfort to those affected. If you are drunk, do not get behind the wheel; you will be held accountable

        — District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated after the court's decision was announced.

        Case of policewoman who fatally hit a child: suspect remanded in custody16.01.26, 14:27 • 2778 views

        Stepan Haftko

