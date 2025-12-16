Briton who drove into crowd of fans in Liverpool sentenced to 21 years in prison

A man who drove a car into a crowd of football fans during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade in May, injuring over 130 people, was sentenced to 21.5 years in prison on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to 31 charges related to the incident. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecution, Paul Doyle drove into a crowd of fans, hitting adults and children who bounced off his car or were dragged under it, simply because he lost self-control.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty last month to charges including nine counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and 17 counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, on the first day of the trial.

On Monday, prosecutor Paul Greaney stated that Doyle was "a man in a rage, completely consumed by anger" when he deliberately drove into jubilant fans, injuring 134 people, including eight children.

He not only caused extensive injuries but also sowed terror among those who came to an event that was supposed to be a day of joy. - Greaney noted.

Paul Doyle's lawyer, Simon Choka, stated in court: "The accused was horrified by what he had done... he is remorseful, ashamed, and deeply sorry for everyone who was hurt or suffered pain."

The judge stated in court on Monday that about a million people took to the streets to celebrate Liverpool's 20th English championship title and to watch the open-top bus parade with the team and its staff carrying the Premier League trophy.

Doyle drove to the city center to pick up friends who were at the parade, and in 77 seconds, around 6:00 PM, he crashed into the crowd, shouting, swearing, and honking.

One of the victims was Ukrainian citizen Anna Bilonozhenko, who required surgery for a broken knee. She moved from Ukraine to the UK in 2024.

Other victims spoke of the long-term consequences of the incident for themselves and their loved ones: they cannot work, care for their families, be in crowded places, or watch Liverpool matches.

Recall

Recall that in May 2025, a car hit pedestrians in Liverpool who were celebrating the football club's victory. The police detained the driver, and the prime minister is aware of the incident.