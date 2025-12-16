Briton who drove into crowd of fans in Liverpool sentenced to 21 years in prison

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
01:38 PM • 4666 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 12749 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 16206 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 18266 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 24122 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 21734 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22506 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29779 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21828 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 17134 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.4m/s
83%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 7716 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 17064 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17109 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 6074 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11842 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 1978 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11963 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17239 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 66881 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 62314 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Germany
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 40197 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57304 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57463 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 61189 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 95975 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Briton who drove into crowd of fans in Liverpool sentenced to 21 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

A man who drove a car into a crowd of football fans during a parade in Liverpool has been sentenced to 21.5 years in prison. More than 130 people were injured in the incident, including a Ukrainian woman who required surgery.

Briton who drove into crowd of fans in Liverpool sentenced to 21 years in prison

A man who drove a car into a crowd of football fans during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade in May, injuring over 130 people, was sentenced to 21.5 years in prison on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to 31 charges related to the incident. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecution, Paul Doyle drove into a crowd of fans, hitting adults and children who bounced off his car or were dragged under it, simply because he lost self-control.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty last month to charges including nine counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and 17 counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, on the first day of the trial.

On Monday, prosecutor Paul Greaney stated that Doyle was "a man in a rage, completely consumed by anger" when he deliberately drove into jubilant fans, injuring 134 people, including eight children.

He not only caused extensive injuries but also sowed terror among those who came to an event that was supposed to be a day of joy.

- Greaney noted.

Paul Doyle's lawyer, Simon Choka, stated in court: "The accused was horrified by what he had done... he is remorseful, ashamed, and deeply sorry for everyone who was hurt or suffered pain."

Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attack15.12.25, 00:08 • 17476 views

The judge stated in court on Monday that about a million people took to the streets to celebrate Liverpool's 20th English championship title and to watch the open-top bus parade with the team and its staff carrying the Premier League trophy.

Doyle drove to the city center to pick up friends who were at the parade, and in 77 seconds, around 6:00 PM, he crashed into the crowd, shouting, swearing, and honking.

One of the victims was Ukrainian citizen Anna Bilonozhenko, who required surgery for a broken knee. She moved from Ukraine to the UK in 2024.

Other victims spoke of the long-term consequences of the incident for themselves and their loved ones: they cannot work, care for their families, be in crowded places, or watch Liverpool matches.

Recall

Recall that in May 2025, a car hit pedestrians in Liverpool who were celebrating the football club's victory. The police detained the driver, and the prime minister is aware of the incident.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Liverpool
Reuters
Great Britain
Ukraine