The Diplomat

Case of policewoman who fatally hit a child: suspect remanded in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The Chernihiv Oblast Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's request. The suspect in the fatal road accident in Pryluky, in which a child died, was remanded in custody until February 7, 2026, without the right to bail.

Case of policewoman who fatally hit a child: suspect remanded in custody

The Chernihiv Oblast Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's motion in the case of a fatal road accident in Pryluky, which resulted in the death of a child, and remanded the suspect in custody, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, on December 10, police officers in a service vehicle hit two people at a regulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, a woman was injured, and a child - a 6-year-old girl - died.

The court of first instance remanded the suspect in custody but set bail at UAH 252,000, which was paid.

The prosecutor's office disagreed with this court decision, insisting on an unconditional preventive measure in the form of detention.

Today, the motion was heard.

The court announced facts that the suspect did not cordon off the scene of the accident, did not bother to provide medical assistance, but took a phone from the car and started calling someone.

The victims' lawyer reported that 4 minutes passed from the moment of the accident to the call to the ambulance, and the call was made by the suspect's partner, who was with her in the car.

Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov, who oversees juvenile justice, personally led the group of prosecutors in this case. In court, he emphasized that there is a risk that the suspect may abscond from the investigation or try to illegally influence witnesses.

The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecution and remanded the suspect in custody until February 7, 2026, without setting bail.

The protection of children's rights is one of the main priorities of the Prosecutor General's work. And cases involving violations of children's rights, where children are victims, are under our special control. And it was decided that I would lead the group of prosecutors in this case and that I would personally supervise the proceedings.

- Logachov emphasized after the court hearing.

He added that it was decided to strengthen the group of prosecutors in this case with his participation, and he would lead the group during the consideration of the case on its merits.

Yevhen Tsarenko

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Pryluky
Chernihiv Oblast