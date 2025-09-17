Draft State Budget-2026: Rada Committee heard presentation from Ministry of Finance

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 2534 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 12120 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 26902 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 35574 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 36554 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 98098 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 115903 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53401 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62455 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 102106 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
98%
749mm
Popular news
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhotoSeptember 17, 06:46 AM • 21895 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 45811 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko10:56 AM • 12469 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico11:08 AM • 17846 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 12222 views
Publications
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 12306 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 45893 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 98098 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 115903 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 63824 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 37632 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 43027 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 72351 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 69707 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 73972 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Draft State Budget-2026: Rada Committee heard presentation from Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget heard a presentation from the Ministry of Finance regarding the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026. The Budget will be presented to the Rada on September 19, after which deputies will submit amendments until October 1.

Draft State Budget-2026: Rada Committee heard presentation from Ministry of Finance

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine heard a presentation from the Ministry of Finance regarding the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026. This was reported by People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As the MP noted, on September 19, the Budget will be presented in the Rada, after which deputies will submit amendments until October 1.

Following the results, the decision "Taken note" of the report was voted on. A vote on Friday is not required.

- Zheleznyak stated.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP. It provides for expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.826 trillion, which is almost UAH 450 billion more than in 2025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine