Draft State Budget-2026: Rada Committee heard presentation from Ministry of Finance

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine heard a presentation from the Ministry of Finance regarding the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026. This was reported by People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As the MP noted, on September 19, the Budget will be presented in the Rada, after which deputies will submit amendments until October 1.

Following the results, the decision "Taken note" of the report was voted on. A vote on Friday is not required. - Zheleznyak stated.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP. It provides for expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.826 trillion, which is almost UAH 450 billion more than in 2025.