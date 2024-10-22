DPRK sends fighter pilots to russia for possible participation in war - media
Kyiv • UNN
North Korea has sent fighter pilots to vladivostok to potentially help russia in its war with Ukraine. This may be due to the lack of russian pilots and the supply of aircraft to the DPRK.
According to media reports, North Korea has sent fighter pilots to russia for potential assistance in the war with Ukraine amid a shortage of russian pilots. This is reported by Newsweek with reference to a South Korean official, UNN reports.
Details
North Korea, which has reportedly sent ground troops to participate in russia's war against Ukraine, has also likely sent fighter pilots who can fly russian military aircraft. A government official in South Korea said that North Korea sent fighter pilots to vladivostok, russia, last month.
It is assumed that they can train on russian aircraft, which are also supplied to North Korea. However, it is possible that russia, which lost many pilots during the war, turned to North Korea for help.
The publication notes that pilots from North Korea were involved in the Vietnam War. They also operated in Syria and Egypt during the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Recall
The President of Ukraine announced the training of two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops in russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to this North Korean intervention in the war in Europe. The United States warned that North Korea sending troops to support russia in the war in Ukraine would be a dangerous development.
At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that there was no evidence of North Korean soldiers' participation in the fighting in Ukraine.
