The arrival of DPRK military personnel at a russian military base in primorsky krai has been recorded. Presumably, this is military unit 44980 of the 127th motorized rifle division in the village of sergeevka.
The arrival of the North Korean military at a russian military base has been recorded. Most likely, this is a military unit 44980 in the village of sergeevka, primorsky krai, 127th motorized rifle division. This UNN reports with reference to the telegram channel ASTRA.
"Another confirmation of the presence of the military from North Korea in the seaside region has emerged," the report said.
ASTRA has geolocated a video that, according to the behind-the-scenes footage of its authors, records the arrival of North Korean soldiers at a military base. It appears to be military unit 44980 of the 127th motorized rifle division in the village of sergeevka, primorsky krai.
"The handsome allies from North Korea have arrived. I hope the war will end here," says the author of the video in Yakut language.
It is noted that the barracks complex depicted in the video is the newest in primorsky krai. It was opened in July 2022.
In addition, Andrei Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), reported that the arrival of North Korean troops at a russian military base was recorded. He also notes that the video refers to military unit 44980 in primorsky krai.
Previously, CyberBoroshno investigators have also pointed to sergeyevka as the geolocation of other videos purportedly showing North Korean military training.
In addition, on October 18, the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications published a video allegedly showing soldiers from the DPRK receiving equipment. it is indicated that the footage was shot at the sergeyevsky training ground in primorye no more than 48 hours ago.
Prior to that, South Korean intelligence revealedthat North Korea would send 12,000 troops, including special forces units, to the war in Ukraine.
On October 21, sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate told UNN that 40 DPRK servicemen, who were at positions in the khomutovsky district of the rf, were moved to the lgovsky district of the kursk region for further involvement in assault operations.
