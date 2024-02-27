Dozens of missiles fired from Lebanon at Israel, Israeli air force retaliates

Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee in Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces said on Tuesday. Subsequently, there were reports that Israeli aircraft struck southern Lebanon, UNN writes with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

According to Al Jazeera, citing the Israeli military, "about 40 rockets" were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel.

Sirens reportedly sounded in the communities of Zivon, Sassa, Safsufa and Dovev.

There are no reports of casualties as a result of the attack.

"Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that it was aimed at the Mount Meron base in response to yesterday's Israeli air strike near Baalbek in northeastern Lebanon.

The Israeli air traffic control base has been targeted several times by Hezbollah during the ongoing war.

Later, reports emerged that Israeli aircraft had struck several cities in southern Lebanon. "Lebanese media are reporting Israeli strikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, in what appears to be a response to Hezbollah's rocket attack on Mount Meron this morning," The Times of Israel writes .

The deepest strikes were reportedly on the outskirts of the village of Baysariyeh, about 30 kilometers from the Israeli border.

The footage posted on social media shows smoke rising over the areas where the strike occurred.