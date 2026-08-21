Dozens of migrants landed directly on a beach in the Spanish province of Murcia

Around 60 migrants landed on a beach in the province of Murcia on mainland Spain. A speedboat carrying dozens of people approached the shore directly near La Manga Club. The Telegraph reports, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that the people on the boat began jumping into the water and making their own way to the shore. It all happened in front of holidaymakers who were on the beach.

According to eyewitnesses, some of the holidaymakers were shocked by what they saw and began leaving the beach. Others called the police. Around 60 migrants landed on the coast in total. After the people left the speedboat and reached the beach, the vessel returned to the sea.

Later, Spain's Civil Protection announced the arrest of 45 men, two women and 15 boys. They were all in good health, the Red Cross reported. The migrants were handed over to Spain's National Police, which handles migration matters - the publication writes.

It is noted that the incident on mainland Spain occurred amid a mass influx of migrants to Ceuta, a Spanish city in North Africa located on the border with Morocco.

We remind you

Hundreds of migrants who recently arrived in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa held a protest on the city beach, demanding that the Spanish authorities grant them asylum instead of returning them to Morocco.

Spain and Morocco strengthen the border amid fears of a new wave of migrants in Ceuta