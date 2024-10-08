Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv partially reopened after an accident

The Dorohozhychi metro station in Kyiv has partially resumed operation after a water pipe burst, trains are stopped on both tracks, but the station is only working outbound, full resumption of work is expected, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Dorohozhychi metro station has partially resumed operations, with trains stopping on both tracks. The station is open only to the exit," KCSA said on social media.

Dorohozhychi station will be informed about the resumption of normal operation later.

Recall

In Kyiv, the Dorohozhychimetro station was closed to entry and exit due to a water main break, trains were running non-stop, traffic in the vicinity was restricted, trolleybuses were rerouted, and city services were working to eliminate the consequences.