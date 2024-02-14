Donetsk region: Russians shelled Kramatorsk, there are destructions

In the evening of February 14, Russians attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. There were no casualties, but there is destruction. This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, according to UNN.

In the evening of February 14, Russians struck Kramatorsk. Luckily, the hit was in the open, but near residential areas. - said the Kramatorsk City Council.

Details

It is noted that a dozen private households were destroyed by this shelling. The enemy's hardware damaged people's fences, windows, and roofs of residential buildings.

Recall

On February 14, Russian attacks also took place in Mykolayivka and Selidove in Donetsk region. As a result of an enemy attack in Mykolayivka , two elderly people were killed and another civilian was wounded. And in Selydove , which was attacked by Russians at night, three people were killed and 12 others were injured. Among the victims were children.