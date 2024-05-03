Donetsk region: Russians attack Kurakhove and Chasovyi Yar, 3 people killed

Today, Russian troops shelled the towns of Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar, as well as the village of Netailove in Donetsk region, killing 3 people and injuring 5 others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 3, 2024, the occupation forces of the Russian Federation shelled Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts in Donetsk region:

In the town of Kurakhove two civilians were killed by shelling. A woman and a man were also wounded.

two civilians were killed by shelling. A woman and a man were also wounded. In the town of Chasiv Yar , a local resident was killed in the street by an FPV drone attack, and two other citizens were injured.

, a local resident was killed in the street by an FPV drone attack, and two other citizens were injured. A pensioner was also injured as a result of artillery shelling of Netaylove village. He was taken to a hospital for medical care.

