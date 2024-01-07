Donetsk region: rescuers pull a dead child out of the rubble in Rivne
Kyiv • UNN
The body of a child has been pulled out of a destroyed house in the village of Rivne, Donetsk region, and rescuers are looking for five more people. In particular, there may be two more children under the rubble.
In the village of Rivne, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, rescuers have recovered the body of a dead child from the rubble of a destroyed house. Search operations continue. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
In the village of Rivne, emergency rescue operations are still underway to find 5 people, including 2 children, at the site of a destroyed house.
In Pokrovsk, 1 person was rescued from the rubble of two destroyed private houses. The body of a woman was also recovered. Rescue operations are currently underway to find 2 children and 2 adults.
In total, 9 people were wounded as a result of the enemy shelling. 68 tons of destroyed building structures were dismantled. The State Emergency Service engaged 30 personnel and 5 vehicles to carry out the work at 2 locations.
Recall
On January 6, it was reportedthat Donetsk region suffered 15 hostile attacks.