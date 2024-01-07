Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy unfinished railway bridge in Donetsk region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an unfinished railway bridge near the village of Hranitne over the Kalmius River, which the occupiers were building to establish a direct railway connection with Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk, said Mariupol mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a half-built railroad bridge, fuel tanks and engineering vehicles near the village of Hranitne with a precision missile strike. They tried to shoot it down (pictured), but the engineering base itself performed well as an effective Russian air defense. - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to the adviser, the launch of a direct railroad from Russia to Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk is now "a closed question for a long time.

Also, during the operation, the Defense Forces established the location of new air defense batteries in the Mariupol region. The coordinates have already been transferred to the relevant services.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian command post in Saki - Air Force

Recall

Back in late September, Petro Andriushchenko reported that the occupiers had begun construction of a railroad bridge to establish a direct railroad connection to Mariupol, Volnovakha, and Donetsk.

According to him, if successful, this will allow to include the existing Mariupol-Aslanovo-Kalchik-Volnovakha branch in the direct connection with Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don.