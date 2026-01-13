Donald Trump to lead record US delegation to Davos forum

US President Donald Trump will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week. The organizers of the event officially confirmed that this year the United States will be represented by the largest delegation in the country's history of participation in this forum. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Trump's record-breaking entourage will include five cabinet secretaries and a number of high-ranking officials. Among them: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and Jared Kushner.

Trump plans to attend World Economic Forum in Davos: should Switzerland expect lower tariffs?

In total, 3,000 participants from 130 countries are expected in the Swiss Alps, including 850 leaders of leading global corporations.

Currently, a total of 64 heads of state or government are expected - also a record