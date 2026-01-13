Donald Trump to lead record US delegation to Davos forum
Trump will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos with a record delegation. It will include five cabinet secretaries and a number of high-ranking officials.
US President Donald Trump will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week. The organizers of the event officially confirmed that this year the United States will be represented by the largest delegation in the country's history of participation in this forum. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.
Details
Trump's record-breaking entourage will include five cabinet secretaries and a number of high-ranking officials. Among them: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and Jared Kushner.
In total, 3,000 participants from 130 countries are expected in the Swiss Alps, including 850 leaders of leading global corporations.
Currently, a total of 64 heads of state or government are expected - also a record
World leaders on the agenda
In addition to Donald Trump, five other leaders of the G7 countries have confirmed their participation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will also be present at the forum. The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
The event will take place from January 13 to 23, 2026, and will traditionally serve as a platform for discussing global foreign policy, including issues related to Greenland and trade relations.
