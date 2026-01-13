$43.260.18
Donald Trump to lead record US delegation to Davos forum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Trump will participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos with a record delegation. It will include five cabinet secretaries and a number of high-ranking officials.

Donald Trump to lead record US delegation to Davos forum
Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week. The organizers of the event officially confirmed that this year the United States will be represented by the largest delegation in the country's history of participation in this forum. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Trump's record-breaking entourage will include five cabinet secretaries and a number of high-ranking officials. Among them: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and Jared Kushner.

Trump plans to attend World Economic Forum in Davos: should Switzerland expect lower tariffs?14.11.25, 04:01 • 5479 views

In total, 3,000 participants from 130 countries are expected in the Swiss Alps, including 850 leaders of leading global corporations.

Currently, a total of 64 heads of state or government are expected - also a record

- said Forum President Borge Brende.

World leaders on the agenda

In addition to Donald Trump, five other leaders of the G7 countries have confirmed their participation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will also be present at the forum. The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The event will take place from January 13 to 23, 2026, and will traditionally serve as a platform for discussing global foreign policy, including issues related to Greenland and trade relations. 

Zelenskyy and Trump may meet next week in Davos - media13.01.26, 14:54 • 2384 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Greenland
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Syria
He Lifeng
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine