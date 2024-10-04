Donald Trump refuses to disclose his medical records

Ever since Donald Trump first appeared on the American political scene in 2015, he has refused to provide access to his medical records. Meanwhile, fears are growing that Donald Trump may become the oldest president.

Ever since Donald Trump first appeared on the US political scene in 2015, he has refused to give insight into his medical history. In 2015, when asked about his health status, he provided a four-paragraph letter from his doctor claiming that he would be “the healthiest person ever elected to the presidency.

Currently, Trump is almost 80 years old, loves steaks and burgers, was hospitalized with Covid-19 and was injured, but claims that his health is fine, according to The Independent.co.uk.

If Trump wins the election in November, he will become the oldest person to hold the presidency, displacing the current record holder, Joe Biden.

