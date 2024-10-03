Trump "resorted to crimes" to overturn his 2020 election defeat - special counsel

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57455 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136879 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142576 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138797 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181363 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172078 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96163 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109003 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111097 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41217 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48729 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165245 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181363 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172078 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199468 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188428 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141414 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141502 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146234 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154588 views
Actual
Trump "resorted to crimes" to overturn his 2020 election defeat - special counsel

Trump "resorted to crimes" to overturn his 2020 election defeat - special counsel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12975 views

Jack Smith filed a motion with the court, claiming that Trump committed crimes as a private citizen to influence the 2020 election. The special counsel insists on continuing the trial against the former president.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump "committed crimes" as a private citizen in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2020 election and should not be immune from prosecution, according to documents filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the District of Columbia court, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

In a 165-page motion, Smith insists on the need to continue the process against Trump and provides additional evidence of the former US president's attempts to overturn the election results, which were won by Joe Biden.

The date of consideration of the petition has not yet been set, but it is unlikely to be before the elections on November 5, the publication notes.

The US Supreme Court ruled that Trump has partial immunity. Biden called the decision an undermining of the rule of law

The trial was supposed to begin in March, but was postponed pending the Supreme Court's decision on an appeal by Trump's lawyers, who argued that he should be protected from prosecution as a former president.

The highest court considered this issue for the first time and ruled in July that Trump has partial immunity from prosecution for actions taken during his time in the White House.

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said that the president is immune from prosecution for official actions taken during his tenure, but can be prosecuted for unofficial actions.

After that, Special Prosecutor Smith amended the text of the indictment, removing some of the counts and changing the wording in accordance with the Supreme Court's decision.

In his motion, Smith argues that Trump should not escape criminal prosecution because "his scheme was private in nature.

"The defendant claims that he is immune from prosecution for his criminal plan to revise the results of the 2020 presidential election because, according to him, it was related to official actions. This is not the case," the special prosecutor writes.

According to him, Trump, acting as a candidate and not in his official capacity, "resorted to crimes to try to stay in office.

"Together with private co-conspirators, the defendant launched a series of increasingly desperate plans to overturn the legal election results in the seven states in which he lost," Smith said.

According to the prosecution, Trump's efforts included lying to officials, tampering with ballots, and attempts to get Vice President Mike Pence to prevent Biden's victory from being certified in Congress.

When all else failed, Smith concludes, Trump sent an "angry mob" of his supporters to the Capitol.

Trump said on his social network Truth Social: "Democrats are Weaponizing the Justice Department against me because they know I am WINNING."

"This is a blatant misconduct by the prosecutor, and it [the motion] should not have been made public right before the election," he added.

Trump, who has repeatedly denied all prosecutors' charges (both initial and revised), said that the trial would end in a "complete victory.

Trump says he won't run for president in 2028 if he loses the election9/23/24, 12:18 AM • 19870 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising