Donald Trump fined $9,000 for violating speech restrictions

On Tuesday, at a trial in New York, Donald Trump was sentenced to a $9,000 fine, as former President Donald Trump repeatedly violated an order prohibiting him from making public statements about witnesses and jurors. This is reported by UNN with reference to BFMTV and Axios.

Details

The judge overseeing the criminal trial in New York against former President Trump ruled on Tuesday that he had violated several types of restraining orders against him. Donald Trump was ordered to pay a fine of $9,000.

A fine of $1,000 for each violation. The judge emphasized that he would not allow new violations - in case of further violations, Trump could even be imprisoned.

An interesting fact: in addition to Trump, his son Eric was also present in the courtroom on Tuesday. It was the first time a family member accompanied him to court.

