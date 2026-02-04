Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro held their first meeting at the White House

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
10:15 PM • 2512 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
07:39 PM • 8692 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 12299 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 14271 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 15626 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 13236 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 21254 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 29567 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16810 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24574 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1.3m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 24002 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 13953 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 21949 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 9562 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 6800 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 21954 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 24006 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 63700 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 72865 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 56074 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 6804 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 9564 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 13955 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 21312 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 32472 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Instagram

Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro held their first meeting at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

US President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro held their first private talks in the Oval Office, lasting about two hours. The meeting took place behind closed doors, but photographs indicate a positive atmosphere.

Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro held their first meeting at the White House

US President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro held their first private talks in the Oval Office. The meeting lasted about two hours and took place behind closed doors without media access, leaving the details of the discussion largely unpublicized. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the absence of official press releases, Gustavo Petro posted photos on the social network X that indicate a positive atmosphere during the negotiations. The pictures show the leaders shaking hands and a handwritten note from Donald Trump: "Gustavo - A great honor - I love Colombia."

Colombian President Optimistically Prepares for White House Meeting with Trump24.01.26, 01:15 • 5425 views

In another photo, distributed by the White House, an aide to the Colombian president is holding a brochure with the thesis that Colombia remains "America's ally against narcoterrorists."

Presentation of results and ideological détente

According to sources familiar with the preparations for the meeting, the Colombian delegation planned to present a detailed presentation of the country's successes in combating drug trafficking, including data on record cocaine seizures. This visit is considered a key stage in the leaders' attempt to find common ground and achieve a lasting détente in relations, despite significant ideological differences and the unpredictability of both politicians.

Colombian President calls on US to hand over Nicolás Maduro for trial in Venezuela28.01.26, 05:11 • 4474 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump