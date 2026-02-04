Donald Trump and Gustavo Petro held their first meeting at the White House

US President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro held their first private talks in the Oval Office. The meeting lasted about two hours and took place behind closed doors without media access, leaving the details of the discussion largely unpublicized. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the absence of official press releases, Gustavo Petro posted photos on the social network X that indicate a positive atmosphere during the negotiations. The pictures show the leaders shaking hands and a handwritten note from Donald Trump: "Gustavo - A great honor - I love Colombia."

In another photo, distributed by the White House, an aide to the Colombian president is holding a brochure with the thesis that Colombia remains "America's ally against narcoterrorists."

Presentation of results and ideological détente

According to sources familiar with the preparations for the meeting, the Colombian delegation planned to present a detailed presentation of the country's successes in combating drug trafficking, including data on record cocaine seizures. This visit is considered a key stage in the leaders' attempt to find common ground and achieve a lasting détente in relations, despite significant ideological differences and the unpredictability of both politicians.

