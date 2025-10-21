Dollar rises, euro falls: NBU sets exchange rates for October 21

As of Tuesday, October 21, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.75 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 41.73 hryvnias per US dollar. On the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged at 41.95 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

The National Bank of Ukraine is raising the official dollar exchange rate for the second day in a row. However, the single European currency has fallen in price. This is evidenced by the updated data on the regulator's website.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.7565 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.6630 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4605 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.50-41.95 UAH, the euro at 48.45-49.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.15-11.80 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.68-41.71 UAH/dollar and 48.55-48.57 UAH/euro.

