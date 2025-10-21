Dollar rises, euro falls: NBU sets exchange rates for October 21

$41.730.10
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 19985 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 42133 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 35668 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 44761 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 80171 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 32988 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 32638 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 12636 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 27339 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
Popular news
Internet crash for two hours: Amazon Web Services outage caused a wave of memes and panic on social mediaPhotoOctober 20, 07:24 PM • 3102 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: powerful explosions rocked the cityOctober 20, 09:28 PM • 6356 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv: ballistic missile threatOctober 20, 09:35 PM • 8586 views
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)PhotoVideo11:40 PM • 5378 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonight01:14 AM • 11290 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 23242 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 80168 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 51558 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 122293 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 88312 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 15277 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 71769 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 67086 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 86822 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 84160 views
Dollar rises, euro falls: NBU sets exchange rates for October 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at 41.75 hryvnias, raising it for the second day in a row. The euro fell in price, and the cash dollar remained unchanged.

Dollar rises, euro falls: NBU sets exchange rates for October 21

As of Tuesday, October 21, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.75 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 41.73 hryvnias per US dollar. On the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged at 41.95 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The National Bank of Ukraine is raising the official dollar exchange rate for the second day in a row. However, the single European currency has fallen in price. This is evidenced by the updated data on the regulator's website.

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.7565 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.6630 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4605 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.50-41.95 UAH, the euro at 48.45-49.10 UAH, the zloty at 11.15-11.80 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.68-41.71 UAH/dollar and 48.55-48.57 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 14013 on credit history, which will strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights. The document introduces the "stop-credit" mechanism and shortens the period for transferring data to bureaus.

      Ukraine considers extending UAH 6,500 payments for "Warm Winter": what the draft resolution entails16.10.25, 13:09 • 2934 views

      Vita Zelenetska

