Dollar in Ukraine cheaper: NBU set official exchange rate for November 6

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Thursday, November 6. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar decreased by 1 kopeck and stands at 42.06 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0671 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.3351 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3535 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.84-42.25 UAH, the euro at 48.10-48.71 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.80 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.06-42.09 UAH/dollar and 48.32-48.34 UAH/euro.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of 6,500 hryvnias as part of "Winter Support". Funds will be received by orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, IDP children, IDPs with disabilities, and single pensioners.

