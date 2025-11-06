Dollar in Ukraine cheaper: NBU set official exchange rate for November 6

ukenru
November 5, 09:56 PM • 19729 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 34736 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 28359 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 27049 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 37429 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 39938 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23453 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23433 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 37902 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22949 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Government simplified access to loans for solar and wind power plants for households - Ministry of EnergyNovember 5, 10:19 PM • 6582 views
Poland plans to increase imports of US LNG for further supplies to Ukraine and SlovakiaNovember 5, 10:43 PM • 6338 views
Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and healthNovember 5, 10:57 PM • 7696 views
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"November 6, 01:33 AM • 13652 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV02:50 AM • 3944 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 37429 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 39938 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 41110 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 53707 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 37902 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 20 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 16507 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 18615 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 35764 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 40224 views
Dollar in Ukraine cheaper: NBU set official exchange rate for November 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for November 6. The US dollar fell by 1 kopeck, its value is 42.06 hryvnias.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Thursday, November 6. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar decreased by 1 kopeck and stands at 42.06 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0671 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.3351 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3535 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.84-42.25 UAH, the euro at 48.10-48.71 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.80 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.06-42.09 UAH/dollar and 48.32-48.34 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of 6,500 hryvnias as part of "Winter Support". Funds will be received by orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, IDP children, IDPs with disabilities, and single pensioners.

      Ukrainians have more cash "on hand": NBU explains seasonality and impact of war05.11.25, 13:54 • 2192 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Economy
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine