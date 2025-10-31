Dollar hits three-month high amid market uncertainty

$42.080.01
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 20747 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 31225 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 24453 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 28100 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 55288 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 11270 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27261 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24896 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28182 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Tried to escape, but all attempts failed: Ukraine rescued a teenager from occupation who had been under pressure for yearsOctober 30, 05:37 PM • 5508 views
Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky stationOctober 30, 05:57 PM • 5040 views
Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the coupleOctober 30, 06:12 PM • 10401 views
Parcel explosion during customs control at Ukrposhta in Kyiv: five injured, sender identifiedOctober 30, 06:32 PM • 3344 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 8646 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 39451 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 55289 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 52294 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 113174 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 102835 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
António Guterres
Edgars Rinkēvičs
United States
Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Spain
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 8730 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 43268 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 49429 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 72686 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 76312 views
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film
Social network

Dollar hits three-month high amid market uncertainty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The US dollar held firm at high levels in early Asian trading on Friday after reaching a three-month high. The dollar index remained stable at 99.478 after the stock market fell on Wall Street on Thursday.

Dollar hits three-month high amid market uncertainty

The US dollar held at high levels in early Asian trading on Friday after reaching a three-month high, as traders assessed signals from central banks, technology sector reports, and a preliminary tariff truce between the US and China. The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six currencies, remained stable at 99.478 after the stock market fell on Wall Street on Thursday, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The dollar fell 0.1% to 153.935 yen after data showed that core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.8% in October compared to last year, indicating higher-than-target inflation and complicating the Bank of Japan's actions after it left rates unchanged.

Risk aversion favors the dollar. The Fed is unsure whether it will cut rates again. And the weakening of the yen, caused by what the Bank of Japan is doing, doesn't help.

 – said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. 

Newly appointed Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Thursday that she does not support previous claims that the real value of the yen should be close to 120-130 per dollar, citing her current position.

Russians do not trust the state with information about their wealth, 11% use only cash - intelligence28.10.25, 14:34 • 2781 view

Traders lowered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut at the December 10 meeting: the probability of a 25 basis point cut fell to 74.7% from 91.1% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch. The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds approached a three-week high of 4.0989%.

The euro, meanwhile, strengthened by 0.1% to $1.1572 after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged at 2% for the third consecutive time, emphasizing that economic policy is in "good shape" due to reduced risks.

The world has more billionaires: Russia has caught up with Britain in their number30.10.25, 09:39 • 3314 views

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
European Central Bank
Reuters
Tokyo
Great Britain
China
United States