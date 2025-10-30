The world has more billionaires: Russia has caught up with Britain in their number

Altrata's Billionaire Census 2025 study showed that in 2024, the number of Russian billionaires increased by 8.5% to 128 people with a total wealth of $457 billion. In the UK, this figure increased by 4.9% and also stands at 128 people. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

Now Russia and Great Britain share fourth place in the world ranking by this indicator.

The Altrata report, which is being published for the twelfth time, indicates that the total wealth of billionaires worldwide increased by 10.3%, reaching $13.4 trillion. The number of billionaires in 2024 increased by 5.6%, reaching a record level of 3,508 people.

The leaders of the billionaire ranking are the USA — 1135 billionaires, China — 321, and Germany — 184. In Germany, the main wealth is concentrated in retail, automotive, and logistics.

At the same time, the study notes that Germany's economy has lagged behind global counterparts in recent years due to structural constraints, which slows down the creation of new wealth. Despite this, well-managed assets continue to grow, DAX stock returns are high, and increased government spending on defense and infrastructure opens up new opportunities for the growth of the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

