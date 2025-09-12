EU has not removed any Russian oligarch or war criminal from the sanctions list - Sybiha

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
02:30 PM • 2672 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 6286 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 18635 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 19082 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 18326 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 29949 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 18817 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 16967 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39869 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40522 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.2m/s
34%
756mm
Popular news
NABU detective involved in a car accident in Prykarpattia: what is knownSeptember 12, 05:38 AM • 8698 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 6054 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 17933 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 4138 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 9528 views
Publications
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 2682 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 1536 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 6310 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 18640 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 18104 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 6266 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 32711 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 79675 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 42129 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 48019 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Unmanned aerial vehicle

EU has not removed any Russian oligarch or war criminal from the sanctions list - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Russians, without removing any oligarchs or war criminals from them. This decision was made after the escalation and provocation by Russia, such as the drone attack on Poland.

EU has not removed any Russian oligarch or war criminal from the sanctions list - Sybiha

The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Russians, without removing any oligarch or war criminal from the list. Previously, there were risks that this would happen. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a press conference, reports UNN.

The European Union continues personal sanctions against Russians, without removing any Russian oligarch or war criminal from this list. Such risks existed, but did not materialize now.

- Sybiha reported.

He also noted that Ukraine is grateful to its European partners for their solidarity. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that this is exactly the decision that should be made after such an escalation and provocation by Russia, such as the drone attack on Poland.

Addition

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas reported that the European Union has extended sanctions against Russia - at the same time, they are completing work on the 19th package of sanctions.

We have just extended our sanctions against Russia. At the same time, we are completing work on the 19th package - considering additional restrictions on the sale of Russian oil, shadow oil tankers and banks. We will continue to choke Putin with money for the war.

- she stated.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine
Poland