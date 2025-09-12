EU has not removed any Russian oligarch or war criminal from the sanctions list - Sybiha

The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Russians, without removing any oligarch or war criminal from the list. Previously, there were risks that this would happen. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a press conference, reports UNN.

The European Union continues personal sanctions against Russians, without removing any Russian oligarch or war criminal from this list. Such risks existed, but did not materialize now. - Sybiha reported.

He also noted that Ukraine is grateful to its European partners for their solidarity. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that this is exactly the decision that should be made after such an escalation and provocation by Russia, such as the drone attack on Poland.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas reported that the European Union has extended sanctions against Russia - at the same time, they are completing work on the 19th package of sanctions.