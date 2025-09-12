EU has not removed any Russian oligarch or war criminal from the sanctions list - Sybiha
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Russians, without removing any oligarchs or war criminals from them. This decision was made after the escalation and provocation by Russia, such as the drone attack on Poland.
The European Union has extended personal sanctions against Russians, without removing any oligarch or war criminal from the list. Previously, there were risks that this would happen. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a press conference, reports UNN.
He also noted that Ukraine is grateful to its European partners for their solidarity. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that this is exactly the decision that should be made after such an escalation and provocation by Russia, such as the drone attack on Poland.
Addition
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas reported that the European Union has extended sanctions against Russia - at the same time, they are completing work on the 19th package of sanctions.
We have just extended our sanctions against Russia. At the same time, we are completing work on the 19th package - considering additional restrictions on the sale of Russian oil, shadow oil tankers and banks. We will continue to choke Putin with money for the war.