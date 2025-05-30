"Does not meet any of the requirements": Hamas reacted to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for hostages

US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff's proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages "does not meet any of the demands of our people." This was stated by Hamas official Bassem Naim, UNN reports with reference to The Times of Israel.

At the same time, according to him, the group's leadership is still studying the document.

The US proposal, which was approved by Israel before being sent to Hamas, effectively means perpetuating the occupation and continuing the killings and starvation - even during a period of temporary truce. - said the Hamas representative.

As you know, the White House confirmed that Israel has approved a new US proposal for a temporary ceasefire.

The day before, Israel agreed to a new Washington proposal on Gaza, which was handed over by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Israeli media, if both sides agree, there will be a 60-day ceasefire. Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

