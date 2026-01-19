$43.180.08
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 10639 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 7090 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM • 14401 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 22825 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 35360 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 56768 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 45784 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 77285 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 110182 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
Heating

Doctor suspected in death of 8-year-old girl with pneumonia in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

In Kyiv, an 8-year-old child died due to untimely detection of pneumonia. The pediatrician has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to death.

Doctor suspected in death of 8-year-old girl with pneumonia in Kyiv

In Kyiv, an 8-year-old child died due to untimely detection of pneumonia; a doctor has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A 39-year-old pediatrician of the admission department of one of the capital's hospitals has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of an 8-year-old girl," the report says. 

According to the prosecutor's office, in December 2022, a child with signs of acute respiratory failure was admitted to the medical facility.

"It was established that after hospitalization, the girl was not properly examined, and as a result, the correct diagnosis for treatment was not established. Despite the existing clinical signs of bilateral pneumonia, the doctor did not start antibacterial and intensive therapy and did not take urgent measures to transfer the girl to the intensive care unit, which deprived the child of real chances for salvation," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the conclusions of the forensic medical examination, as stated, "the child's death occurred as a result of multiple organ failure caused by viral-bacterial sepsis, the source of which was bilateral serious-purulent pneumonia with complications."

The doctor's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which caused the death of a child.

Currently, the suspect works in a hospital in another city, the prosecutor's office noted.

Death of a 7-year-old child during surgery: the case of a Cherkasy anesthesiologist sent to court23.12.25, 15:44 • 3263 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv