Doctor suspected in death of 8-year-old girl with pneumonia in Kyiv

In Kyiv, an 8-year-old child died due to untimely detection of pneumonia; a doctor has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"A 39-year-old pediatrician of the admission department of one of the capital's hospitals has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of an 8-year-old girl," the report says.

According to the prosecutor's office, in December 2022, a child with signs of acute respiratory failure was admitted to the medical facility.

"It was established that after hospitalization, the girl was not properly examined, and as a result, the correct diagnosis for treatment was not established. Despite the existing clinical signs of bilateral pneumonia, the doctor did not start antibacterial and intensive therapy and did not take urgent measures to transfer the girl to the intensive care unit, which deprived the child of real chances for salvation," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the conclusions of the forensic medical examination, as stated, "the child's death occurred as a result of multiple organ failure caused by viral-bacterial sepsis, the source of which was bilateral serious-purulent pneumonia with complications."

The doctor's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which caused the death of a child.

Currently, the suspect works in a hospital in another city, the prosecutor's office noted.

