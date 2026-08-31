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Djokovic lost in the first round of the US Open for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Novak Djokovic lost to Mariano Navone in the first round of the US Open. The Serbian attributed the defeat to physical difficulties.

Djokovic lost in the first round of the US Open for the first time

39-year-old Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was eliminated from the US Open after losing in the first round to Mariano Navone on Sunday evening. Djokovic had not lost in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament for more than 20 years, UNN writes, citing the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Details

The Serbian tennis player has occasionally lost in the early stages of major tournaments. This year at Roland Garros, Joao Fonseca sensationally defeated Djokovic in the third round. But nothing like this had happened.

Djokovic had not lost in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament since the 2006 Australian Open, eight months before the birth of Spanish star Rafael Jodar. The only other time he lost his first-round match at a Grand Slam tournament was at the 2005 Australian Open.

As NBC News notes, Novak Djokovic lost in the first round of the US Open for the first time.

After his stunning first-round loss at the US Open to Mariano Navone on Sunday evening, Novak Djokovic did not hide his feelings on the court.

"I think it was obvious that it was a terrible feeling for me on the court. This is something I have been carrying with me, unfortunately, in almost every match this year," Djokovic said. "Nausea, vomiting — a serious problem. Then my whole body starts breaking down, mainly cramps and pain. Yes, my back simply gave out at the end, and my shoulder, and I couldn't see it through to the end."

Despite his physical difficulties, Djokovic led the match against the Argentine two sets to one and had a break in the fourth set. But the Serbian could not find the decisive surge to finish the job.

Djokovic entered Sunday's evening showdown with a 42-12 record in five-set matches, while Navone was 0-4. The Argentine had never won a five-set match, including a loss in the final-set tiebreak to Jakub Mensik at Roland Garros earlier this year.

19-year-old Fonseca sensationally knocks Djokovic out of Roland Garros5/30/26, 8:41 PM • 5514 views

Julia Shramko

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Novak Djokovic