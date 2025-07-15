Distribution of child pornography and narcotics: a number of online platforms ceased operations in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the operation of a number of Internet resources used for storing and distributing child pornography, narcotic substances, and money laundering has been stopped, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, during an international investigation together with law enforcement officers from the USA and France, it was established that a French citizen organized the activity of an Internet provider in Ukraine.

Since 2022, the company's servers have hosted Internet resources used for selling drugs, exchanging stolen data, trafficking malicious software, and distributing child pornography. According to foreign law enforcement agencies, about 70% of child pornography in the Ukrainian segment of the Internet was located on the specified equipment.

Group selling child pornography abroad exposed in Dnipro

Also, one of the well-known illegal online marketplaces with tens of thousands of users was located on the provider's server equipment. The platform allowed darknet users to organize large-scale fraudulent schemes, carry out attacks on banking systems, legalize criminal proceeds, and also order hacks of users' computers and smartphones - the report says.

Law enforcement officers conducted a sanctioned search at the suspect's place of residence and the data center's activity in Kyiv. A complex of server equipment, computer equipment, hard drives, and documentation were seized.

Further procedural actions and analysis of the seized equipment are currently underway, the Office of the Prosecutor General summarized.

Number of criminal cases for pornography increased by 20% in Ukraine