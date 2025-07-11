Number of criminal cases for pornography increased by 20% in Ukraine

In the first six months of 2025, 2,368 criminal proceedings related to pornography were opened in Ukraine. This is 1.2 times more than in the same period last year. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

In total, 2,368 criminal proceedings related to pornography were opened in the first half of 2025. About 60% of all cases this year (1,411 proceedings) were opened under Article 301 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (CCU), which concerns "adult" content. This is 1.5 times more than last year. At the same time, 957 cases concern child pornography, their number has slightly decreased compared to last year.

Approximately 235 new cases regarding 18+ content are opened monthly. For comparison, in 2024, this figure was 137 cases per month, and in 2023 – only 75. The largest number of proceedings this year were opened in March (375) and January (355), which are record figures for all years of observation.

Currently, 96% of cases under Article 301 of the CCU already have suspects, and 80% have been sent to court. Under Article 301-1 of the CCU, suspicion has been served in 89% of cases, and 85% of them are pending in court. In general, a high percentage of cases go to court – an average of 85% over the past three years.

The increase in the number of cases is taking place against the backdrop of discussions regarding the decriminalization of adult content production. in June 2025, Svitlana Dvornikova, an adult content creator on the OnlyFans platform, published a petition on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine with a request to decriminalize the production of such content. The model noted that a criminal case was opened against her under Article 301 of the CCU, although in 5 years of her activity she paid over UAH 40 million in taxes.

Addition

Svitlana Dvornikova called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to publicly support draft law No. 12191 and facilitate its speedy submission to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. This draft law proposes amendments to Article 301 of the Criminal Code, under which adult content creators on OnlyFans and other platforms are prosecuted. In December 2024, it was supported by the Law Enforcement Committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

The petition collected the required number of signatures in less than two weeks. On July 8, 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the petition and sent proposals to the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

Ukrainian OnlyFans models earned $111 million in 2020-2022. The State Tax Service received data on 5435 Ukrainians who received income from the platform.

