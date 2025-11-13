Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announced

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13531 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16193 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22000 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 25916 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28050 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24541 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20289 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78667 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72087 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 37688 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 13611 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13550 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13867 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 11153 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88804 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107346 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 45822 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 46231 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 36643 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 75396 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 75263 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced that the issue of dismissing Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the posts of Ministers of Energy and Justice will be considered in the near future. The Energy Committee will consider Hrynchuk's dismissal on November 14 at 2:00 PM, and the Legal Policy Committee will consider Halushchenko's dismissal next week.

Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announced

Issues regarding the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the posts of Ministers of Energy and Justice, respectively, will be considered in the near future. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The Energy Committee will consider the issue of Hrynchuk's dismissal from the post of Minister of Energy on Friday, November 14, at 2:00 PM. The Legal Policy Committee will most likely consider Halushchenko's dismissal from the post of Minister of Justice next week, Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

Earlier, an application was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation on November 10 to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. He previously held the post of Minister of Energy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine