Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announced

Issues regarding the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the posts of Ministers of Energy and Justice, respectively, will be considered in the near future. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The Energy Committee will consider the issue of Hrynchuk's dismissal from the post of Minister of Energy on Friday, November 14, at 2:00 PM. The Legal Policy Committee will most likely consider Halushchenko's dismissal from the post of Minister of Justice next week, Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

Earlier, an application was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation on November 10 to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. He previously held the post of Minister of Energy.