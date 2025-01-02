Disguised as railroad workers, they tried to get to Slovakia: border guards detained the offenders

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Disguised as railroad workers, they tried to get to Slovakia: border guards detained the offenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two men dressed as railroad workers and trying to illegally enter Slovakia were detained in Zakarpattia. The offenders and their guides were detained near the border fence.

Border guards detained two men who were trying to get to Slovakia under the guise of railroad workers, disguised as railway workers, wearing reflective vests.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service , UNN and UNN.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, border guards exposed two men who were wearing reflective vests and were silently walking along the track to the border, carrying a pick and shovel to avoid arousing suspicion.

Image

This railroad journey was organized by smugglers for them. After arriving in the border town of Velykyi Bereznyi, the offenders then headed toward the forest, pretending to check the condition of the rails. However, the plan failed: the “railroaders” were detained by border guards near the barrier fence, and later their guides were detained as well

 , the State Tax Service noted.
ImageImage

The offenders were brought to administrative responsibility, and the smugglers were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, border guards detained six smugglers who were trying to cross the Hungarian border. The smuggler received at least 15 thousand dollars from each man. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary

