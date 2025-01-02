Disguised as railroad workers, they tried to get to Slovakia: border guards detained the offenders

Border guards detained two men who were trying to get to Slovakia under the guise of railroad workers, disguised as railway workers, wearing reflective vests.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service , UNN and UNN.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, border guards exposed two men who were wearing reflective vests and were silently walking along the track to the border, carrying a pick and shovel to avoid arousing suspicion.

This railroad journey was organized by smugglers for them. After arriving in the border town of Velykyi Bereznyi, the offenders then headed toward the forest, pretending to check the condition of the rails. However, the plan failed: the “railroaders” were detained by border guards near the barrier fence, and later their guides were detained as well , the State Tax Service noted.

The offenders were brought to administrative responsibility, and the smugglers were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, border guards detained six smugglers who were trying to cross the Hungarian border. The smuggler received at least 15 thousand dollars from each man.