Discussed diplomatic opportunities and the plan proposed by the US: Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, discussing diplomatic opportunities and the plan proposed by the United States, UNN reports.

I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Mark expressed condolences regarding Russia's terrible attack on Ternopil. 31 people died, including six children. Search and rescue operations at the site of this tragedy are still ongoing. - the message says.

The President emphasized that Ukrainians, more than anyone else in the world, want an end to this war, an end to the killings, and a dignified peace.

We discussed the available diplomatic opportunities and the plan proposed by the American side. We are ready to work quickly and constructively to make it work. We are coordinating joint next steps. - added Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of a conversation with US Vice President Vance - "we talked for almost an hour, agreed that together with America and Europe we will work at the advisor level so that the path to peace becomes truly workable."

Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan

The publication Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace deal framework."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.