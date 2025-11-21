$42.150.06
Discussed diplomatic opportunities and the plan proposed by the US: Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, discussing diplomatic opportunities and the plan proposed by the US. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's readiness to work quickly and constructively for its implementation.

Discussed diplomatic opportunities and the plan proposed by the US: Zelenskyy spoke with Rutte

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, discussing diplomatic opportunities and the plan proposed by the United States, UNN reports.

I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Mark expressed condolences regarding Russia's terrible attack on Ternopil. 31 people died, including six children. Search and rescue operations at the site of this tragedy are still ongoing.

- the message says.

The President emphasized that Ukrainians, more than anyone else in the world, want an end to this war, an end to the killings, and a dignified peace.

We discussed the available diplomatic opportunities and the plan proposed by the American side. We are ready to work quickly and constructively to make it work. We are coordinating joint next steps.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of a conversation with US Vice President Vance - "we talked for almost an hour, agreed that together with America and Europe we will work at the advisor level so that the path to peace becomes truly workable."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

